Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $17.22 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $716,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,945,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

Accenture stock opened at $287.71 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $287.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.47 and its 200 day moving average is $249.03. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

