Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $18.06 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,275 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 2.1% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average of $144.67. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

