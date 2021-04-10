Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $2.81 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $324.71 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

