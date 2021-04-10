Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $475.17 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.54 and its 200-day moving average is $514.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

