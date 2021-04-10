Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $7.91 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Shares of AJG opened at $132.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $133.66. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

