Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $180.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.13 and a 1 year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

