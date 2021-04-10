Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Invests $2.30 Million in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,095 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,374,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 29,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $3,471,960.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,587.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EXP opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $139.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

