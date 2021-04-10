Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

NYSE:A opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $136.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.