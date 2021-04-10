Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 3,039 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after buying an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $502.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.40 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

