Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 8,942 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14.

