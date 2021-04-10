Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 991 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 39,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.37. The company has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.