Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PEP stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

