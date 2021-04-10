bAlpha Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $1.10 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $900.10 or 0.01489431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00614489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00081045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036933 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 12,319 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

