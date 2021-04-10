Banano (BAN) One Day Volume Hits $108,501.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and $108,501.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00299656 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,353 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,834,909 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

