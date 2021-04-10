Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.99

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.92. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 14,589 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

