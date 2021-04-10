BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.