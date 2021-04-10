Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CICC Research downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 140,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baozun by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

