Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $160,484.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003296 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00053012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.70 or 0.00618997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00036791 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,804,605 coins and its circulating supply is 2,627,761 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

