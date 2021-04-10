BASIC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,599.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, BASIC has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $48.42 million and approximately $38,599.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00082240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.84 or 0.00619823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031329 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.