Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 1,394 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 682,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $144,508,000 after buying an additional 172,184 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 16.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 128.7% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Visa by 5.9% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.9% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $222.52 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

