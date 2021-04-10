Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 1,407 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First American Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

