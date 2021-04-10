Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 1,488 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $206.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $167.63 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

