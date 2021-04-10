Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 2,020 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $330.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

