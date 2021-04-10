Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Watsco worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

NYSE WSO opened at $276.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.69. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.16 and a 1-year high of $277.28.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

