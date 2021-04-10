Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.63.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

