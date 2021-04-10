Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after buying an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $120.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $128.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

