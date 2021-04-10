Bath Savings Trust Co Has $21.19 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,071.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,820.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,182.33 and a 1-year high of $2,273.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

