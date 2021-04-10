Bath Savings Trust Co Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in HEICO were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,424,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $131.34 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average of $124.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

