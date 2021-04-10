Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of HON opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $227.63. The stock has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

