Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 2,637 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.9% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Stryker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 17,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 343,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

Shares of SYK opened at $253.32 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $253.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

