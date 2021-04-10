Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 6,814 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $107.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.