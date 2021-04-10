Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 6,925 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

