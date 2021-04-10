Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,390 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,660,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $502.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.40 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.