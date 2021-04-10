Beacon One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,544.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $12,544.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00005788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 145.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.