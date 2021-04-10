Beacon Price Reaches $3.18 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 66.2% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00005241 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $1,552.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00035197 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001259 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.