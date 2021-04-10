Beer Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,480.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $257,433.79 and $2,480.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00052857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.48 or 0.00613144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,225,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

