Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 54.2% Higher Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $685,201.57 and approximately $345,274.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 261,255,867 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.