Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. Beldex has a total market cap of $68.05 million and approximately $5,312.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.