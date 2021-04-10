Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.21

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and traded as low as $3.54. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 201,783 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $2.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,765,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

