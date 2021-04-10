BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.44% of BellRing Brands worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

