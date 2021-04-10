Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $31.46 million and $435,221.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00606129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 93,637,751 coins and its circulating supply is 22,952,351 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

