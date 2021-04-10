Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002209 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $30.34 million and approximately $394,585.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 92,833,618 coins and its circulating supply is 22,760,395 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

