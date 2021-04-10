BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.70 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $30.70 million and $5.84 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00021110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00082042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.00616132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030784 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

