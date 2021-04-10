BEPRO Network Market Capitalization Hits $31.64 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00053350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.45 or 0.00612628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037419 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

