Berry Data (BRY) Price Reaches $7.20

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Berry Data has a market cap of $14.41 million and $1.90 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $7.20 or 0.00011944 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Berry Data has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

