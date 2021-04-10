Berry Data Market Cap Reaches $13.34 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and $1.99 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $6.67 or 0.00011011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00298514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00755283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,408.23 or 0.99723196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.34 or 0.00721977 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.