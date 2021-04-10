Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.24 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $12.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 481.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

