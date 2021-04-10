Bezant Trading Up 80.5% Over Last Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 80.5% higher against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $1,466.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00621409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00081912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Bezant Profile

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

