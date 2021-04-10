BIDR Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $24.33 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00068319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.00294680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.78 or 0.00745201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,842.40 or 0.99813809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.02 or 0.00758941 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.