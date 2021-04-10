BiFi Price Reaches $0.10 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, BiFi has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $1.52 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.08 or 0.00348879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003503 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013803 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,211,055 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

